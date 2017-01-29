Irani, 3 other Union ministers to inaugurate Investors Summit

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and three other union ministers will inaugurate the first ever 'Investors Summit' exclusively for North Eastern Region (NER) here on Sunday, officials said.



The textiles minister will then fly to the Chief Minister's constituency in South West Garo Hills district to inaugurate Apparel and Garment Making Centre the following day, the officials added.



The two day event will have the attendance of DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta, along with participation by industries from the region and leading investors across the country, an official said.



With the summit organisers, the Textile Ministry and DoNER aim to unveil the huge potential of the NER in textile manufacturing and generate new avenues for employment in the region.



Various MoUs between industry bodies and state governments will also be signed during the summit, the official said, adding that the cooperation is expected to promote investment and boost manufacturing in the region.



Buyer-seller meets and exhibitions will also be held on both days of the summit.