Iran, Iraq sign agreement to boost defence ties

Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to boost cooperation in a host of military fields, media reports said.



The agreement was signed between the Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan and his visiting Iraqi counterpart Erfan al-Hiyali on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



The agreement encourages promotion of interaction and share of experiences in the fight against terrorism and extremism, border security, training and logistical, technical and military support.



Speaking to reporters after signing the document, the two ministers expressed hope that the agreement would result in deeper and more serious military cooperation between the two countries.



Heading a military delegation, Hayali arrived in Tehran on Saturday for an official visit, Tasnim news agency reported.



On Saturday, Dehqan said that Iran would continue to provide full support to Iraqi and its government to establish security and stability.



"We have cooperated and will cooperate with the Iraqi government and the nation and will continue our support," Dehqan said in a meeting with al-Hiyali.



"We will also use our utmost political, economic and military capabilities along with Iraq's capabilities to establish sustainable security and stability in the country and create a powerful Iraq," he added.



For his part, the Iraqi Defence Minister lauded Iran's full support for the Iraqi government, nation and the armed forces and called for further development of defence and military cooperation with the Islamic republic.



Iran has been providing military advisory assistance to Iraq in its counter-terrorism campaign.