IndiGo launches 3-day low fares sale

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    May 8, 2017 | 05:40 PM
IndiGo, 3-day low fares sale

(Photo: Getty Image)

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday announced a three-day summer special sale across its network with fares starting as low as Rs.899.

The offer opens on Monday and will be available till 10 May, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline promises “all-inclusive” fares starting at Rs.899 on select destinations like Mumbai-Goa, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Chennai-Port Blair, Guwahati-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Guwahati, Jammu-Amritsar, Delhi-Udaipur, Kolkata-Agartala, among many others.

The offer is valid on first come, first serve basis. Reservations made under these scheme are non-refundable, IndiGo said.

The airline operates 932 daily flights to 46 destinations with a fleet of 133 Airbus A320 aircraft.

