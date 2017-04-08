IndiGo introduces second daily flight between Kolkata andPune

India's leading low cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced its second daily direct flight between Kolkata and Pune from June 1.

"We have witnessed a sharp increase in travel demand on the Kolkata-Pune route. With limited direct connectivity options available on this route, passengers are forced to align their schedule as per the availability of the flight," said the carrier's President and whole-time Director, Aditya Ghosh.

Passengers who wish to travel on this route can book tickets at an inaugural offer of Rs 2,900 onwards.

With its fleet of 134 airbus A320 family aircraft, the carrier operates 934 daily flights connecting 46 destinations.