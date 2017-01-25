Indian equities open on a positive note

Indian equity markets opened in the green during the early morning trade session on Monday prompted by positive global cues and healthy buying in consumer durables and automobile stocks.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 22.35 points or 0.24 per cent to 9,307.65 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,915.12 points, traded at 29,947.73 points (at 9.20 a.m.)-up 88.93 points or 0.30 per cent from the previous day's close at 29,858.80 points.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 29,948.74 points and a low of 29,915.12 points during the day's trade.



The BSE market breadth was bullish-with 898 advances and 382 declines.



On 5 May, the benchmark indices closed in the red due to profit booking.



The NSE Nifty declined by 74.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 9,285.30 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 29,858.80 points- down 267.41 points or 0.89 per cent.