Indian equities open in green

Indian equities markets on Tuesday opened on a positive note as investors' sentiments were buoyed by healthy third-quarter (Q3) results, a slightly higher rupee, and developments on the GST issues.

The key indices traded in the green during the early morning trade session, as healthy buying was witnessed in banking, capital goods and FMCG stocks.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 23.75 points or 0.28 per cent, to 8,436.55 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 27,331.82 points, traded at 27,357.29 points (at 9.30 a.m.) -up 69.12 points or 0.25 per cent from the previous close at 27,238.06 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 27,381.43 points and a low of 27,313.10 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -with 1,078 advances and 362 declines.

On Monday, the benchmark indices closed on a flat-to-positive note on the back of a strengthened rupee and buying activity.

The NSE Nifty rose by 12.45 points or 0.15 per cent, to 8,412.80 points, while the BSE Sensex was up 50.11 points or 0.18 per cent.