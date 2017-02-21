India-UK agree on MoU in urban transport sector

India and the UK on Friday agreed to sign an MoU in the urban transport sector for cooperation in policy planning, technology transfer and institutional organisation.



Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, who is here on a three-day visit, finalised the bilateral cooperation arrangement between the Transport for London (TfL) and the India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to cover a wide range of transport mobility solutions and associated activities in urban environments.



"The signing of the MoU will be completed through diplomatic channels shortly," Gadkari said.



During his visit to the headquarters of TfL in London today, Gadkari was given a presentation on strategy and policy reforms, customer experience and data analysis with respect to London buses and other integrated modes of public transport in the Greater London area.



Under the proposed MoU, the TfL will share with the ministry of road transport and highways its expertise on the mobility and efficiency of transport system and methodologies to facilitate the planning and delivery of mobility solutions, including ticketing, passenger information, major project financing, infrastructure maintenance strategies and behavioural change and public transport promotion.



The road transport and highways ministry expects to strengthen cooperation on electric buses, bus innovation and capacity augmentation and water transport following today's meeting with TfL authorities.



TfL claims to provide world class services that keep the British capital better equipped with public transport. It also virtually coordinates all the London transport, including London metro, the bus network, Dockland Light Rail, water transport and cable car etc.