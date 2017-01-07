India's forex reserves rise marginally

India's foreign exchange reserves went up marginally to $360.29 billion as on December 30, 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.



According to data released by RBI on Friday, the forex reserves stood at around $360.29 billion as on December 30, 2016, as against $359.67 billion as on December 23, 2016.



On December 30, 2016, the foreign currency assets stood at $336.58 billion, gold at $19.98, special drawing rights $1.43 billion and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at $2.29 billion.



The reserves as on December 23 comprised foreign currency assets at $335.97 billion, gold at $19.98 billion, special drawing rights at $1.42 billion and the reserve position in the IMF at $2.29 billion.