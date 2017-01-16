India poised for huge growth in solar energy: Goyal

India is poised for huge growth in solar energy and it won't stop at the 100GW solar power target to be achieved by 2022, Power Minister Piyush Goyal has said.



"The 100 gigawatt target for solar should not be a constraint. India won't stop at 100 GW," Goyal said addressing the first India-specific session at a conference in Abu Dhabi.



"With the advent of new technology in storage, we are poised for huge growth. Solar growth will support landowners to derive income and solar industry to build their business," he said as per a statement issued today by industry body Ficci which has organised the World Future Energy Summit from January 15-18.



The minster was of the view that India should manufacture in India for India and should assess what it would take for the country to be an end-to-end solution provider for solar energy.



"We can manufacture at scale. A subsidy regime is not the best way to move forward. We need to draw up a regime where government can be an enabler for manufacturing to compete at good quality and prices," Goyal said.



He added: "We need to foster partnerships with high quality technology suppliers. We will provide large tracts of land to manufacture at scale. Indian developers should also promote Indian manufacturing."