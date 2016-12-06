  1. Home
  2. Business

India now needs lower level of taxation: Jaitley

  • IANS

    IANS | Faridabad

    December 26, 2016 | 12:32 PM
1481033831_Arun Jaitley, Shahnawaz Khan.jpg

(Photo: Shahnawaz Khan/SNS)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that India now needs to move to a lower level of taxation to be globally competitive.

"What you need is lower level of taxation, to provide services more competitive in nature. Competition is not domestic, it is global. This is one important change you will witness while you will be in service," Jaitley said.

He was addressing the officers at inauguration of professional training of 68th batch of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) (C&CE) Officers at National Academy of Customs Excise and Narcotics here. 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you support PM Modi making Christmas Day as Governance Day?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.