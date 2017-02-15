India, Croatia ink pact to boost economic cooperation

India and Croatia have signed an agreement to boost bilateral trade and enhance economic cooperation.



The agreement was signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Martina Dalic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Government of the Republic of Croatia, on Tuesday in Zagreb.



"India and Croatia had earlier signed an Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation in September, 1994 with an aim to promote and develop bilateral trade and economic relations.



"The present Agreement between India and Croatia would be a step in continuity as the last one expired in November, 2009," an official statement said.



India's bilateral trade with Croatia during 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 stood at $148.86 million, $205.04 million and $148.44 million respectively.



"The bilateral trade during the last three years has remained stable despite global slowdown," the statement issued by Commerce Ministry said.