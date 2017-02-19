India, ASEAN nations to discuss digital connectivity on Monday

Union Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha will hold discussions tomorrow with his counterparts in ASEAN countries to strengthen digital connectivity.



The Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) is organising an inter-ministerial meeting between telecom ministers of ASEAN countries and India in New Delhi on February 20, 2017 to commemorate the 25th year of the ASEAN-India relations, according to a government statement.



"Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge), Manoj Sinha, will lead the discussions from Indian side," the statement said.



It added that Sinha will hold discussions with telecom ministers, senior government officials and industry leaders from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos PDR, Indonesia and Bhutan.



The discussions will be held around strengthening and deepening digital connectivity between India and participating countries.



"The Indian government has expressed keen interest to partner with ASEAN countries in enabling Digital Connectivity between India and ASEAN region and also for enabling broadband within ASEAN countries. These digital connectivity projects are of strategic importance and can have a transformative impact on the economy and cooperation between ASEAN and India," the statement said.



India is committed to provide financial as well as technological support for projects that could include high-speed fiber optic networks, digital villages, rural broadband, national knowledge network, secured communication networks and telecom training and skill development, it added.



TEPC will also organise flagship event 'India Telecom 2017: An Exclusive International Business Expo' on February 21-22 in New Delhi to provide opportunities to Indian telecom exporters including SMEs and Startups to meet qualified overseas buyers.



"This event will witness more than 100 foreign high profile ICT industry delegates from over 30 countries. This event provides one to one meeting opportunities between buyers from different countries and Indian exporters who can enlighten them about their products and technology solutions," the statement said.