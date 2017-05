The ICICI Group on Tuesday said it has made 100 villages digitally-enabled in 2017 while planning to transform another 500 by the year-end.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while inaugurating the 100 ICICI digital villages here said: "The ICICI initiative should be followed by other banks in rural areas."



ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar said: "We have transformed 100 villages across the country in 100 days. We intend to expand the number of such villages by another 500 by December 2017."