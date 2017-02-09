Hyundai Grand i10: Old vs new

The second-gen Hyundai i10 facelift (known as Grand i10 in India) was revealed on the Internet in August 2016, ahead of its public debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It is an important global model for the South Korean automaker as it sees the debut of Hyundai’s new ‘cascading’ family grille in the country.

Soon after the second-gen i10's introduction, this cascading grille made its way to the updated Creta (revealed in Brazil) and the all-new i30 (not offered in India). Besides this new grille, Hyundai has made a host of changes to the 2017 Grand i10 because, firstly, it has to compete with the upcoming 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift, and secondly, the similarly priced Maruti Ignis is packing several segment-firsts. Let us see what is different in the updated hatch over the pre-facelift model.

Exterior

It is the front profile which went under the knife the most, as we have already mentioned – the new cascading grille replaces the old hexagonal one. Like the Elite i20, the Grand i10 also receives daytime running LEDs, which are placed in its fog lamp housing. Moreover, similar to the new Elantra, the boomerang-shaped front fog lamp housing also acts as air curtains, which reduces the wind turbulence at the front.

The side profile is kept unchanged, save for the new set of 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. And at the rear, it has only received a redesigned dual-tone bumper with circular reflectors. It is now available in a new and brighter colour, Red Passion, which replaces the old Wine Red.

Interior and features

On the inside, Hyundai has incorporated extra goodies while retaining the upholstery and the theme of the dash along with its existing lengthy list of features. If we consider its direct rivals, the Hyundai Grand i10 becomes the first car to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support along with MirrorLink connectivity in its new seven-inch infotainment system. It also doubles up as the rear view camera screen, which was previously mounted on the internal rearview mirror.

Also, in the lower variants, the old non-touch unit has been replaced with a new five-inch touch-based unit. The 2017 Grand i10 now offers an Xcent-borrowed automatic climate control unit, which was not available in the pre-facelift model.

Engines

The highlight of the facelifted model is the introduction of a brand new diesel engine – 1.2-litre CRDi – which replaces the 1.1-litre CRDi. The new 1.2-litre diesel (75PS/190Nm) comes with a significant bump in its peak torque (nearly 30Nm) which maxes out quite early, while its maximum power sees a healthy bump of 4 PS. Like before, the diesel is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Besides this, the 1.2-litre petrol engine is kept unaltered along with its transmission options (five-speed manual and four-speed automatic).

