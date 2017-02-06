Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift launched in India at Rs.4.58 lakh

Korean carmaker, Hyundai, has updated the Grand i10 in India with prices starting from Rs.4.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Globally, the Grand i10 is the second-gen i10 however both the nameplates co-exist in India. The Grand i10 nameplate made its debut in India in 2013 and is positioned at a premium over the i10. The just launched facelift model is a mid-life update to keep the car fresh for another few years.

The Grand i10 facelift comes in five variants, and the prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) are as follows:

Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Petrol

Era – Rs.4.58 lakh

Magna – Rs.5.23 lakh

Magna AT – Rs.5.99 lakh

Sportz – Rs.5.66 lakh

Sportz(O) – Rs.5.96 lakh

Sportz(O) AT – Rs.6.83 lakh

Asta – Rs.6.40 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Diesel

Era – Rs.5.68 lakh

Magna – Rs.6.16 lakh

Sportz – Rs.6.59lakh

Sportz(O) – Rs.6.90 lakh

Asta – Rs.7.33 lakh

The most significant update in the facelifted Grand i10 goes under the hood. The Grand i10's previous 1.1-litre, U2 CRDi diesel engine is now updated to displace more volume. Power-torque figures have also improved. The 1.2-litre, U2 CRDi diesel engine makes 75PS of max power at 4,000rpm with the peak torque rated at 190Nm@1,750-2,250rpm.

The transmission options remain the same with the diesel engine getting a 5-speed manual 'box while the petrol is available with a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Grand i10 petrol continues to draw power from the same 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT engine that makes 83PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 114Nm of max torque at 4,000rpm.

Changes on the outside include new front and rear bumpers. The front bumper gets a boomerang-shaped fog lamp housing inspired by the Elantra with integrated LED DRLs that are available only on the Sportz(O) and Asta variants. The fog lamp housing is designed to deflect the air around the front wheels to minimise turbulence and wind resistance.

Two of the six sides of the front grille are now slightly curved while the horizontal slats (of the grille) have given way to a better-looking cascade design. With no major change to the headlamps and the bonnet, the Grand i10 facelift doesn't look staggeringly different from the front compared to the pre-facelift avatar.

For a change, it's the rear of a car that looks easily distinguishable from its pre-facelift version. While the update is limited to the bumper only, it's so apparent that you won't miss it. The rear bumper gets a black plastic finish that envelopes the licence plate and extends up to the big round reflectors on the sides. Everything else remains the same. The 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels have been given a design update as well and will be available on the Sportz(O)AT and Asta variant only.

Hyundai continues to offer the Grand i10 in six exterior colour options however the Wine Red colour is replaced with Passion Red colour now, which is a brighter shade of red and looks sportier. The other five colours are – Sleek Silver, Twilight Blue, Star Dust, Pure White and Golden Orange.

There are no changes on the inside as far as layout and interior colour combination is concerned. The feature list for the entry-level Era variant remains the same. Driver side airbag and front power windows were previously standard on the Grand i10 and remain as is on the updated version. While Hyundai is offering dual front airbags Sportz variant onwards, ABS is available only on the top Asta trim.

On the equipment chart, the new features that the Grand i10 sports are rear parking camera with display, 7.0 touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror Link, voice recognition and smartphone navigation and LED DRLs in the Sportz(O) and Asta variants. Impact sensing auto door unlock feature has made it to the list and will be available Magna variant onwards. Automatic climate control is a new feature added to the Asta trim.

The Grand i10 competes with the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Ford Figo. Despite being over three years old, the Grand i10's sales volume remained upwards of 10,000 units consistently. Hyundai should be expecting a minor boost in sales with the updated Grand i10 however with the launch of the Ignis; it'll be interesting to see if Grand i10 continues its excellent run or succumbs under pressure.

Source: CarDekho