Honda WRV continues strong run; tops July sales for Honda

The Honda WRV is leading the sales charts for Japanese carmaker, Honda, in India. In July, it registered a sale of 4894 units, which is its highest. Launched in March this year, it has finally surpassed the sales of the company’s bread and butter model, the City, by a whisker (40 units). The overall surge in the sales can be attributed to the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) from July 1, 2017, which helped automakers reduce the existing rates of most of their products.

The recent arrangements to increase the compact SUV’s production capacity from 3,500 units a month to 5,000, have certainly helped it garner such sales figures last month. In total, Honda has received over 23,000 bookings for the WRV, out of which only 16,000 units were delivered due to production constraints. Nevertheless, Honda is looking to ready itself for the festive season by slashing the long waiting period of two months for the WRV (via production increase).

(Source: CarDekho.com)