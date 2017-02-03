Honda to increase WR-V production to reduce waiting period

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is increasing production of its compact crossover model WR-V to around 5,000 units a month to cut long waiting period for the vehicle.

Since its launch in March, the company has received over 23,000 bookings for the model but has been able to deliver around 16,000 units till date.

“The model is doing well and we still have a substantial waiting period of up to two months currently for the vehicle,” HCIL Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales Jnaneswar Sen told PTI.

He further said: “So we have initiated the process to ramp up the production of the model from the current 3,400 units a month to around 5,000 units a month.”

The company plans to cut the waiting period for the model before the festival season sets in, which usually witnesses increased sales of automobiles.

“By raising the output now, we will be able to cut the current waiting period and get ready for the festival season as well,” Sen said.

WR-V, which comes with both petrol and diesel versions, is the first model developed by Honda R&D India in association with Honda R&D Co Ltd, Japan.

The Japanese firm manufactures WR-V at its plant in Tapukara (Rajasthan).