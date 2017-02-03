Honda details India-bound WR-V

Honda is preparing to launch its debutant sub-4m SUV in markets like India and Brazil soon. The Japanese automaker has recently detailed the Jazz-based SUV to the Brazilian media. And finally, we have some extra info about the WR-V, apart from the expected bits.

For the uninitiated, the WR-V is based on the Jazz’s platform, which is also shared by the City and the Honda HR-V which is likely to arrive at our shores. Besides the platform, the WR-V also shares several body panels with the Jazz. Essentially, it is the same formula that Honda had applied to the BR-V and the Mobilio. Now, what we got to know from Brazil is that the Honda WR-V will ride nearly 200mm off the ground, which puts it on par with its prime adversary, the Ford EcoSport, and ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Interestingly, as the WR-V’s side profile is a carbon copy of the Jazz’s, Honda has reportedly pushed the wheels to the extremities of the vehicle to improves its off-road capabilities. The front axle is said to be moved forward by 10mm, while the rear has been pushed behind by 15mm.

Result: the wheelbase of the WR-V is 2555mm. To put things into perspective, the Jazz offers a wheelbase of 2530mm. It doesn't result into an improved cabin space which will remain similar to that of the Jazz (no worries since the Jazz has an abundance of it), but is said to amplify its soft-roader traits. Also, both the restyled bumpers seem to be designed to keep the overhangs minimal, compared to the Jazz.

