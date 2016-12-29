Honda cars to launch new city on Feb 14, bookings open

Honda Cars India will launch the refreshed version of the City sedan on February 14, the company said on Friday adding that pre-bookings of the new car have commenced.

Prospective buyers can book the car for Rs.21,000 at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country, the company said.

The facelifted City will come with a stylish new look and a host of new features including a new LED package, enhanced safety package and a new audio, video, navigation system on board among others.

Talking about the launch of the new car, Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The Honda City has been our most successful model ever since the start of operations in the country.”

“It commands tremendous loyalty among customers and we are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of the new Honda City 2017,” he added.

First introduced in India in January 1998, the Honda City is among the most popular sedans in the country and has a cumulative customer base of over 6.5 lakh owners.

The fourth generation City, since its launch in January 2014, has sold 2.24 lakh units in the country.