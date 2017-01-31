Honda cars recalls 41,580 vehicles for faulty airbags

Car maker Honda Cars India Ltd on Tuesday announced recall of 41,580 vehicles comprising of Accord, Civic, and Jazz to rectify faulty airbags.

Honda said it will voluntarily replace front passenger airbag inflators the vehicles as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at authorized Honda dealerships across the country. The replacement will begin immediately and the company will communicate with customers directly.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.

In February 2016, Honda had recalled 57,676 vehicles comprising of City, Jazz and Civic models to replace driver side airbag inflators.

Five months later in July, Honda again recalled 190,578 vehicles to replace the passenger side front airbag inflators.

