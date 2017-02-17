HDFC Bank helps Nifty clock fresh 5-month highs

Stocks clocked a fresh 5-month high on Friday as investors bought heavily into HDFC Bank after a small trading window opened for foreigners to buy into one of the most stable and rewarding stocks in India.

HDFC Bank, India's most valuable lender, jumped 6.7 per cent to a record high after the Reserve Bank of India removed the private lender from its list of stocks banned for foreigners to raise their stake further. A recent allotment of ESOPs by the management to local staff led to the overall foreign stake falling in HDFC Bank to 72 per cent from the earlier 74 per cent. Thus, it gave foreign funds got a rare chance to buy up to 2 per cent equity in the private bank. The RBI generally keeps a 2 per cent buffer before loosening the limit. As a consequence, HDFC Bank soared 89 rupees to 1,418 rupees with Rupees 11,000 crore worth of shares changing hands in the first 2 hours of trade.

The Nifty, meanwhile, jumped 51 points to 8,828 points to its highest level since September 23. The rally came mostly on the bank of private banks such as Kotak and IndusInd Bank and NBFCs such as HDFC.

Here are the major events of the trading day:

* The Sensex gains for a second session on Friday. The index adds 213 points to 28,514 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange with HDFC Bank being the top gainer as also the most traded stock. TCS lost the most on the Sensex.

* HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, BPCL and IndusInd Bank rose 1.5-6.8 per cent. They were among 23 stocks that gained on the Nifty.

* On the losing side were Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, Idea, BHEL and Eicher Motors. They dropped 1.5-3.1 per cent and were among 28 decliners on the Nifty.

* HDFC Bank dominated the list of most active shares by volume and value. Nearly 7.7 crore HDFC Bank shares were traded valued at more than Rs. 11,000 crore. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cadila and Kotak Bank were heavily traded too.

* JP Associates, Idea, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank were also on the list of most active securities by volume.

* The Nifty 100, 200 and 500 indices rose smartly in trade, adding more than 0.5 per cent each. There were similar gains on the mid cap and small cap counters.

* The trend was mixed in the sectoral space with mild profit booking seen on auto, software, metals and PSU banking shares. Strong gains were seen on the Bank Nifty, private banks and the pharma sector.

* Sentiment remained bullish in the wider market after 986 shares rose compared to 581 that fell.