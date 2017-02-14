Happy Valentine's Day: Jio to Airtel, Voda, Idea

After giving tough time to incumbent telecom operators, Reliance Jio on Tuesday wished Happy Valentine's Day to its warring rivals Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular in a tweet.



"Dear @airtelindia, @VodafoneIN, @ideacellular , Happy Valentine's Day. #WithLoveFromJio," Reliance Jio tweeted from its official account.



Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have filed complaints against Reliance Jio in various forums including the Department of Telecom and sector regulator Trai.



Reliance Jio free 4G services have reduced profit of Airtel by more than half, lowered Vodafone India's profit and pushed Idea Cellular into first ever quarterly loss.

Mukesh Ambani led Jio, however, didn't tag his younger brother Anil Ambani's firm Reliance Communications that has also posted its first ever quarterly consolidated loss in October-December 2016 period.