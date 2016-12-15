GST to be game changer for media, broadcasting

The GST Bill, among other new transformations, will prove to be a game changer for the media and entertainment industry, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said here on Thursday.



"Campaigns like Make in India, Skill India and Digital India were clearly positive signals for new transformation including GST which would prove to be a game changer for Indian media and entertainment sector, especially the broadcasting sector," Information and Broadcasting Minister Naidu said.



He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a two-day seminar organised by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its completion of two decades.



"Broadcasting sector in India is as at the threshold of entering into new era of digital broadcasting, which would open lots of opportunities to use latest technological innovations to not only enhance reach but also enhance the quality of the reach.



"The revival of radio, the digitisation of cable and the free-to-air DTH audience growth point to the latent demand for broadcasting in the Indian market at a time when broadcasting in advanced markets in the West is losing out significant space to digital on-demand media platforms," he said.



The minister further said that the push towards Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) comes at a critical juncture as public broadcaster Doordarshan looks to expand its DTT footprint from the current 16 cities to another 44.