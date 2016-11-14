Rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime will be possible only by September as the GST Council is finding it tough to build a consensus over the issue of dual control of assesses, officials said on Wednesday.

“GST rollout looks more possible in September as consensus eludes over the issue of dual control of assesses,” Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told reporters here.

The issue of dual control or cross empowerment, which deals with assessee's jurisdiction, has been a major bone of contention between the Centre and the states, and the Council has been unable to find a common ground on it so far.

The Kerala Finance Minister on the issue of dual control said that the state is very firm that dealers and service providers below Rs 1.5-crore turnover should be entirely under the state's control.

Meanwhile, as the deadlock continues, the GST Council will meet again on January 16.