Govt to auction 30 mines in Jharkhand: Goyal

Government plans to auction 30 mines in Jharkhand and the process is likely to start this fiscal, said Coal and Mines Minister Piyush Goyal here on Thursday.



"This year itself, we are hoping to auction at least 30 new mines in Jharkhand. It will be in bauxite, gold, diamond, emeralds and iron ore," he said at the first Jharkhand global investors' summit.



Asserting that the state has huge potential, Goyal said Jharkhand can promote low-cost manufacturing because of availability of cheap power.



He said the state can promote manufacturing of products related to renewal of energy sectors and production of silicon wafers requires a lot of cheap power.



"I would urge the state to set up a dedicated park for manufacturing of solar equipment," the minister said.