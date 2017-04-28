Govt receives 1,106 complaints on PDS irregularities in 2016

The Centre on informed Parliament that it received 1,106 complaints in 2016 about irregularities in the functioning of the public distribution system (PDS) that supplies subsidised grains to the poor.



However, these complaints have been referred to states for inquiry and appropriate action, Minister of State for Food CR Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha.



Placing the data before the Lower House, the minister said 1,106 complaints about PDS irregularities in 2016 were received from individuals, organisations and through media reports.



In 2015 and 2014, the Centre had received 818 and 460 complaints, respectively, the data showed.



The complaints were about leakage, diversion of foodgrains, foodgrains not reaching intended beneficiaries and issuance of ration cards to ineligible persons, among others, the minister said in a written reply.



Noting that PDS is operated under the joint responsibility of the central and state governments, Chaudhary said: "Therefore, as and when complaints are received...



(these) are referred to the states/UTs concerned, if required, for inquiry and appropriate action."



The minister added that the central government has initiated end-to-end computerisation of PDS operations on cost sharing basis with states to bring in transparency.



Already, ration cards have been digitised fully and 2.45 lakh PoS machines installed at ration shops. Even 78.6 per cent Aadhaar seeding has been done while online allocation of foodgrain is being implemented in 30 states and UTs.



A transparent portal has been set up in 20 states and UTs and a toll free number put in place to address grievances, he added.