Govt estimates 7.1% economic growth in 2016-17

The country’s economy is likely to grow at 7.1 per cent this fiscal, according to an official release.

The country’s GDP growth during 2016-17 is estimated at 7.1 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent in 2015-16, the First Advance Estimates of National Income stated in the release.

Chief statistician TCA Anant said that the growth rate in per capita income is estimated at 5.6 per cent in 2016-17 as against 6.2 per cent in the previous year.

The anticipated growth of real GVA (gross value added, which excludes taxes and subsidies) in 2016-17 is 7 per cent against 7.2 per cent in 2015-16, the release added.