Government to launch 'Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana'

The government will launch a new scheme, named Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana (AGEY), to provide an alternative source of livelihood to members of Self Help Groups (SHGs).



This scheme will be launched under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).



Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav said that the main objective of AGEY is to provide an alternative source of livelihood to members of SHGs under DAY-NRLM by facilitating them to operate public transport services in backward rural areas.



"This will provide safe, affordable and community-monitored rural transport services like e-rickshaws, three and four wheeler motorised transport vehicles to connect remote villages with key services and amenities including access to markets, education and health for the overall economic development of the area," the minister said.



The minister also said that the sub-scheme will be implemented in 250 blocks in the country on a pilot basis for a period of three years from 2017-18 to 2019-20.



The states have been informed about the number of blocks allocated to them to take up this sub-scheme in the pilot phases. One of the options proposed to be given under the sub-scheme is that the Community Based Organisation (CBO) will provide interest free loan from its own corpus to SHG member for purchase of the vehicle.