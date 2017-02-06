Gold up Rs.100 on positive global cues, jewellers' buying

Gold prices moved up by Rs.100 to Rs.29,650 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Monday, tracking a firm trend overseas and increased buying by local jewellers.



Silver also gained Rs.250 at Rs.42,450 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.



The Dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies boosting demand for a safe-haven, traders said, adding that increased buying by local jewellers at domestic market to meet wedding season demand also kept gold prices high.



Globally, gold rose by 0.27 per cent to $1,222.80 an ounce and silver by 0.29 per cent to $17.54 an ounce in Singapore.



In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity climbed by Rs.100 each to Rs.29,650 and Rs.29,500 per 10 grams respectively. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs.24,400 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.



Following gold, silver ready traded higher by Rs.250 to Rs.42,450 per kg and weekly-based delivery recaptured the Rs.42,000-mark by surging Rs.405 to Rs.42,105 per kg.



Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs.72,000 for buying and Rs.73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.