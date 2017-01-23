Gold, silver rebound on global cues

Gold prices rebounded by Rs.235 per ten grams after its three-days slide, at the bullion market on Monday, tracking a firm trend overseas and fresh buying by jewellery stockists to meet wedding season demand.



Silver followed suit and rose higher by Rs.465 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units.



Standard gold (99.5 purity) jumped by Rs.235 to end at Rs.29,285 per 10 grams from last Friday's closing level of Rs.29,050.



Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to conclude at Rs.29,435 per 10 grams compared to Rs.29,200.



Silver (.999 fineness) zoomed by Rs.465 per kg to finish at Rs.41,950 from Rs 41,485 earlier.



Globally, gold rose, touching its highest in two months as unease over the economic policies of US President Donald Trump pushed investors towards safer assets and the dollar and US bond yields fell.



Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,212.06 an ounce at early trade. It earlier touched $1,219.43, its highest since November 22.



Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3 per cent at $17.11 an ounce.