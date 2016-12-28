Gold remains up; silver at Rs.42,000/kg on global cues

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs.200 to Rs.29,750 per 10 grams at the bullion market here on persistent buying by jewellers boosted by firm global prices of the precious metal.



The gold prices have been on the rise since January 28 and have gained Rs.600 since then.



Silver also crossed the Rs.42,000 level by rising Rs.300 to Rs.42,200 per kg on increased offtake from industrial units and coin makers.



Bullion traders said that besides a firming trend overseas, steady buying by local jewellers amid the ongoing wedding season mainly kept the precious metal prices higher.



Gold rose by 0.59 per cent to $1,208.50 an ounce in Singapore today. The precious metal had risen by 1.25 per cent to $1,210.30 an ounce and silver went up by 2.75 per cent to $17.55 an ounce in New York on Tuesday.



In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs.200 each to Rs.29,750 and Rs.29,600 per 10 grams respectively.



Sovereign, also went up by Rs.100 to Rs.24,400 per piece of eight grams.



In sync with gold, silver ready rose further by Rs.300 to Rs.42,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs.395 to Rs.41,870 per kg.



On the other hand, silver coins remained steady at Rs.72,000 for buying and Rs.73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.