Goa govt drafts Rs.15,000-crore scheme to upgrade power infra

The Goa government has drafted a comprehensive scheme costing Rs.15,000 crore to upgrade existing power infrastructure in the state, the assembly was informed on 27 July.

“We have worked out a Rs.15,000-crore comprehensive plan which will ensure undisrupted power supply to the state. The plan will cover entire Goa,” Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar said in his address on demands for grants of his department.

Madkaikar said the state government will implement the scheme in phases. “We will implement the plan in phase-wise. First of all we will put up the basic infrastructure in place.”

Responding to questions raised by the opposition members, he said “the state does not have shortage of power supply but our issue is related to infrastructure.”

“Due to lack of infrastructure we have to resort to power cuts in the coastal area,” he said.