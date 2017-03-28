Global cues help Sensex regain 30,000-mark

Positive global cues and a stronger Rupee pushed the Indian equity markets higher during the morning trade session on Tuesday.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 42.15 points or 0.45 per cent to 9,346.20 points



The barometer 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which opened at 30,021.49 points, traded at 30,055.78 points (at 10.10 a.m.) -- up 137.38 points or 0.46 per cent from its previous close at 29,918.40 points.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 30,069.24 points and a low of 30,001.94 points during the intra-day trade.