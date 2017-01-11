GDP to dip in FY17, will rebound next fiscal: Economic Survey

Ahead of Union Budget 2017, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said India's economic growth was pegged at 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal, down from 7.6 per cent in 2015-16, but is expected to reach to of 6.75-7.5 per cent in 2017-18.

Tabling the the economic survey in the Lok Sabha, Jaitley said: "GDP growth in 2016-17 to dip to 6.5 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent in last fiscal,” the survey stated, adding, the “economic growth to rebound to 6.75 to 7.5 per cent in 2017-18”.

The survey sees “fiscal windfall from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, low oil prices”.

“Farm sector to grow at 4.1 per cent in the current fiscal, up from 1.2 per cent in 2015-16,” the survey said.

Furthermore, it said: “Growth rate of industrial sector estimated to moderate to 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 from 7.4 per cent last fiscal” and “fiscal gains from Goods and Services Tax (GST) will take time to realise”.