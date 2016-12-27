  1. Home
  2. Business

G7 finance chiefs talk cyber security in wake of attacks

  • AFP

    AFP | Bari

    May 13, 2017 | 03:36 PM
cyber crime

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

G7 finance ministers turned their focus Saturday to combating cyber crime in what Italy's Pier Carlo Padoan described as an "unfortunately very timely" discussion.

The ministers were expected to commit to stepping up international cooperation on the issue after a global onslaught that hit computer systems in nearly 100 countries yesterday.

The ministers from the group of seven wealthy democracies will say that cyber incidents represent a growing threat to their economies and that tackling them should be a priority, Italian officials said.

The talks, scheduled before Friday's events, focused particularly on the potential threat to the global financial system in the event of hackers being able to infiltrate the computer systems that run the global banking system, capital and equity markets.

The ministers, who also discussed inequality, and transnational tax evasion during their two-day review of the world economy, were due to wrap up their talks at lunchtime.

"We are agreed on many things ... including on the fight against cyber crime which is unfortunately very timely," Padoan said on his arrival for Sunday's closing session.

Friday's wave of attacks hit Britain's health service, Russia's interior ministry and French carmaker Renault, along with many other organisations around the world.

The malicious software freezes files on computers, demanding a ransom to grant access to them.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions to book an IPL playoff berth?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.