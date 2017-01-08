Freight rates decline on excess position of trucks

Freight rates for nine-metric tonne pay load section dropped by Rs 1,000 in the local truck transport market on Saturday following comfortable position of trucks against restricted cargo movements.



Transporters said excess availability of trucks in the markets against restricted cargo movements mainly pulled down freight rates.



Delhi to Hyderabad and Vijaywada rates fell by Rs.1,000 each to Rs.56,000 and Rs.59,000, respectively.



Rates to rates to Mysore, Goa and Coimbatore also slipped by Rs.1,000 each to Rs.70,000, Rs.55,000 and Rs.74,000, respectively .



Following are today's freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 16,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 18,000 Vijayawada 59,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 64,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 69,000 Indore 22,000 Mysore 70,000 Ahmedabad 24,000 Puducherry 72,000 Baroda 25,000 Coimbatore 74,000 Patna 27,000 Kochi 78,000 Surat 28,000 Thiruvananthapuram 86,000 Mumbai 30,000 Goa 55,000 Pune 31,000 Gwalior 14,000 Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati 59,000.