Flipkart, Amazon top best companies’ list in India

For the second year in a row, e-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon topped LinkedIn India’s top companies list 2017, a press release said here on Thursday.



The professional network site said the list is fuelled by exclusive LinkedIn data of 500-plus million members, besides other factors such as job-seeker reach, engagement and retention.



The release said the list of 25 top companies in India also saw over 30 per cent new entrants like One97 Communications, Tech Mahindra, Swiggy, IDFC Bank, Vodafone, Grofers, McKinsey & Company and Oracle. Among the companies making upward movement are Ola from last year’s number 10 to number 5, OYO Rooms from number 16 to number 9, Reliance Industries from number 23 to number 10 and Cisco from number 24 to number 16.



“India Inc is thriving, backed by an increasing business-friendly sentiment and a positive economic trajectory. Understanding the pulse of a younger employee base, enterprises in India are working to build an ethos that drives performance and also delivers a rich workplace experience,” said Irfan Abdulla, Director Talent Solutions & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn India.



“We analysed India's most attractive employers to understand how their culture and growth opportunities appeal to Indian professionals and interestingly, home grown companies are leading the list,” he added.



Offering new possibilities and opportunities for talent within the country, home grown companies are increasingly being considered by job seekers, the statement said.