Five things the new Maruti Dzire missed out

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the third-generation Dzire in India on April 24, 2017. The new Dzire is based on the 'Heartect' platform which also underpins the Baleno hatchback.

The new Dzire, which will launch on May 16, 2017, is wider and more spacious than the outgoing version, although the overall length is still under four metres. Its front design is inspired from the new Swift (expected to launch in India in 2018) and it also looks more proportional than before with a well-integrated boot design now.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the ZDi+ AGS (top variant) version of the new Dzire that gets features like LED projector headlamps, auto headlamp on/off, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED light guides at the rear, auto climate control and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to name a few. Safety features like ABS, dual airbags and ISOFIX mountings are also standard.

The feature list appears to be exhaustive but still leaves us wanting more, especially with the competition quite closely stacked in terms of features. Here are five things that would have made the Dzire more desirable than ever.

90PS Diesel engine

CV Raman, executive director (Engg) at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, told us at the new Dzire’s unveil that the compact sedan would get the same petrol and diesel engines as before, that too in the same state of tune. It means that the Dzire’s diesel engine will continue to deliver 75PS of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque.

A quick look at the diesel engine specs of Dzire’s competition shows that at least three compact sedans in India – the Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and the VW Ameo, get a 100+PS diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki offers the 1.3-litre diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger in the Ciaz and the Ertiga, where it produces maximum power of 90PS and peak torque of 200Nm. The carmaker appears to have missed a chance to offer the more powerful version of the diesel engine, at least in selected Dzire variants if not all.

SHVS-Mild Hybrid System

Suzuki currently offers the SHVS system on the Ertiga and the Ciaz, both of which are powered by the 90PS diesel engine. SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) is an auto start/stop system which uses an integrated starter generator - which assists in firing up the engine and also recharges the battery while coasting (when the engine is not under any load - like going downhill). This, in turn, results in lesser fuel consumption.

Moreover, mild hybrid vehicles attract a lower VAT-rate advantage in some parts of the country. In Delhi, for instance, the Ciaz SHVS and the Ertiga SHVS attract only 5 per cent VAT as opposed to 12.5 per cent applicable to conventional petrol and diesel cars.

Cruise Control

Maruti Suzuki could have offered ‘Cruise Control’, at least on the top-end variant of the Dzire, thereby adding to its desirability. Plus, with Dzire’s rival Volkswagen Ameo offering cruise control in this segment, it would have also kept the competition in check.

Cruise Control helps the vehicle to automatically maintain its speed as set by the driver. The vehicle’s ECU takes over the function of manual throttle inputs, resulting in a more relaxed driving experience, especially on highways.

High-end music system

Maruti Suzuki offers four speakers and two tweeters along with the 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system on the Baleno and the Ciaz. The SLDA system on the new Dzire is also the same. However, the company is believed to have improved the touch mechanism in the Dzire.

While this system doesn’t have any downsides, the company offers an option to upgrade to a Hertz system (with amplifier, speakers and a woofer) in the Baleno, which is a part of its official accessory list. The chances are that a similar upgrade will also be available in the Dzire’s MGA list in the future. However, offering a fully loaded entertainment system in at least the top-end Dzire variant would have given Maruti Suzuki bragging rights, something which currently the Tata Tigor gets with its Harman-developed 8-speaker unit.

More airbags on the top-end variant

The new Dzire complies with the upcoming crash test norms, and gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelts with pretensioners and ISOFIX seat mounts as standard. The new Dzire’s improved rear seat room and rear AC vents and 12V socket hint that Maruti Suzuki doesn’t want to hamper the backseat experience of its customers either. For such buyers, and even for those who don’t want to leave any stone unturned as far as safety is concerned, Maruti Suzuki could have offered an option of 6 airbags in some of the Dzire variants.

At the unveil earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki hadn’t revealed the entire features list of the new Dzire and this post is purely based on our first look at the ZDi+ variant. We hope some of the features mentioned in this wishlist do make it to the final equipment list of the Dzire, which will turn it into a more attractive package.

Source: CarDekho