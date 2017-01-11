Fitch affirms India's rating at 'BBB-', outlook stable

Global ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday affirmed India's long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, but said the outlook is "stable".



Further, the rating agency said it expected India's real Gross Domestic Product to grow at 7.7 per cent during 2017-18.



"India's positive GDP growth outlook stands out among peers," it said in a statement.



"Fitch forecasts India's real GDP growth to accelerate to 7.7 per cent in FY17-18, from 7.1 per cent in FY16."



The agency expects structural reforms to increase growth, along with higher real disposable income.