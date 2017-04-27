First all-electric Volvo to arrive in 2019

Swedish automaker Volvo has announced at the 2017 Auto Shanghai that its first all-electric car will go on sale in 2019. Volvo has selected China as its global manufacturing base. For the uninitiated, Geely, the Chinese automaker, acquired Volvo from Ford in 2010, following which its resurrection started with the introduction of the second-gen XC90.

Though information about Volvo’s first electric car is slim, the Swedish automaker confirms that it will be based on its Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). This platform is also used by its two new Series 40 concepts – the 40.1 (XC40) and 40.2 (S40) – that it had showcased last year in May.

Interestingly, the debutant vehicle of Geely’s new global brand, Lynk & Co, is also based on the same platform (CMA) and will have an all-electric powertrain option in near future. This Lynk & Co 01 SUV will go on sale this year. That explains why Volvo has chosen China as its first all-electric model’s production base. Further, Volvo highlights in an official release that ‘China is the world’s largest sales market for electrified cars.’

Volvo is committed to sell one million electrified cars by 2025. Volo has also confirmed that it is developing a similar all-electric vehicle on its bigger Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. This platform presently underpins its popular 90 series cars such as the XC90, S90 and the V90. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on Volvo’s electrified future.

Source: CarDekho