FIIs pour in $3.5 bn into Indian capital markets in April

With market regulator Sebi raising the ceiling for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government debt, FII investment into Indian equities and bonds in April touched a massive $3.5 billion in April.



According to the depository data, FPIs in April invested a net amount of Rs.2,394 crore in equities and a further Rs.20,364 crore in the debt segment, making for a combined inflow of Rs.22,758 crore ($3.5 billion).



FII investments in the Indian capital market in March hit a record high in about 15 years. Overseas investors bought $8.84 billion worth of Indian shares and bonds last month in the biggest monthly inflow since 2002.



In February, FIIs had made a net investment of Rs.15,862 crore in equity and debt markets.



Thus, total inflow has reached to Rs.91,385 crore ($14 billion) so far this year in the capital markets (equity and debt).



Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here on April 28 that India has been a big beneficiary of globalisation in the way of foreign investment, especially at a time when private domestic investment has been sluggish.



Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India in 2016 jumped 18 per cent to a record $46.4 billion, at a time when global FDI inflows fell.



Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi noted at industry chamber CII's annual session here on April 28 that the Rupee continues to gain against the US Dollar this year and that Indian financial markets have shown strong growth.