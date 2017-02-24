Fake notes at SBI ATM: Police arrest cash 'custodian'

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man here in connection with a case in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area where an SBI ATM had dispensed four fake notes of Rs 2,000 of "Children Bank Of India" instead of the Reserve Bank of India.

The deputy commissioner of police, South-east district, Romil Baniya said, "The accused was already identified yesterday and today we arrested him."

The accused has been identified as one Mohammed Isha who is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

"Isha was the custodian of the cash at the time it was being placed in that (Sangam Vihar's SBI) ATM. He is an employee of Brinks Arya Pvt Ltd which is responsible for the task of placing cash in ATMs across Delhi,"

the police officer said. The police investigations into the matter is continuing.

The Sangam Vihar's SBI ATM had dispensed four fake Rs 2000 notes to a customer care executive Rohit Kumar when he had gone there to withdraw cash on 6 February. He was stunned as he found a string of startling, discrepant features on the currency dispensed by that ATM.

The fake Rs 2000 notes he got read "Children Bank of India" instead of Reserve Bank of India, even as its Hindi version on the top left corner stated "Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank" in place of Bharatiya Reserve Bank.

The notes had "PK" logo on them in place of the RBI stamp while the governor's name and signature as well as the Rupee symbol were missing from them. Each of them promised to "pay the barer two thousand coupens (sic)". It also mentioned "Guaranteed by the Children Government" instead of "Guaranteed by the Central Government" and "Churan Lable (sic)" in place of the Ashok emblem, with its serial number stating simply "000000".

After Rohit informed the local police, the latter sent a sub-inspector to that ATM which also dispensed a similar fake Rs 2000 note to him.

The Sangam Vihar police station registered an FIR under Sections 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), 489E (making or using documents resembling currency-notes or bank-notes) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC. These charges were later

"finalised" as 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC.