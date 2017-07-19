Facebook hires former Uber PR chief Rachel Whetstone

Facebook has hired Uber's former top public relations executive as vice-president of communications for its multiple platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.



According to a report in The Guardian on Tuesday, Whetstone, who has worked for some of the Britain's most powerful Conservative politicians, stepped down as head of public policy and communications at Uber in April following a string of corporate scandals.



Whetstone in her new role at Facebook will oversee communications for Instagram and WhatsApp, which are both owned by Facebook.



Whetstone worked at Google as the head of communications and public policy prior to Uber.



"It's a real privilege to be joining the Facebook family. Products like WhatsApp have become an important part of my life -- making it so much easier to stay in touch with my own family and friends," the report quoted Whetstone as saying.



Whetstone left Uber earlier this year amid a number of public relations crises after a former employee's accusation of sexual harassment stirred a major controversy, surrounding claims of rampant sexism and discrimination within the company.



"We are thrilled Rachel will be joining us -- she brings unique insight and leadership to an already world-class team. We're excited to work with and learn from Rachel as we manage some of the world's most interesting communications opportunities," Caryn Marooney, Vice President (Global Communications) Facebook said.



Whetstone has not commented on the scandals since she left Uber. She is a friend of David Cameron and George Osborne. She served as Howard's political secretary and was a major player in Conservative politics when the party was up against Tony Blair's Labour government.