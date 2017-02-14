Eight things you should know about Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Mercedes-Benz is going to launch the extended wheelbase version of the fifth-generation E-Class in the Indian market on 28 February, 2017. While the standard fifth-gen E-Class was first showcased at the 2016 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January, the long wheelbase version was unveiled at 2016 Auto China in April. The E-Class is one of the highest selling cars in its segment. Here are a few things you should know about the upcoming luxury saloon.

1) India is the second market to get the long wheelbase E-Class

Currently, the extended wheelbase E-Class is only being sold in the Chinese market. This makes India the second country to get the E-Class LWB and first and only country where the long wheelbase E-Class is being offered in right-hand drive (RHD) configuration. The outgoing E-Class started around the Rs 50 lakh mark while the current S-Class has a price tag of around Rs 1 crore. The E-Class LWB will bridge the huge price difference between the two segments. Also, the extra wheelbase will help the E-Class stand ahead of its rivals like the Volvo S90, which offers distinguished design and features at a very competitive price. Most of the customers in this segment are chauffeur-driven and will certainly appreciate the extra rear space. The bump in the price of the new E-Class will also allow Mercedes to introduce new cars below this segment.

2) The Standard fifth-gen E-Class will not be introduced now

Mercedes-Benz is only introducing the long wheelbase version of the fifth-gen E-Class (V213) now. No information regarding the launch of the standard fifth-gen E-Class (W213) is out yet. However, it is unlikely that the standard model will be introduced in the country as that would water down the value proposition of the extended wheelbase variant.

3) It has 44mm longer wheelbase than the standard S-Class

The upcoming E-Class LWB has a wheelbase of 3,079mm -- this is 44mm longer compared to the 3,035mm of the standard S-Class which is currently being sold in India. However, it is 86mm shorter than the wheelbase offered by the S-Class LWB.

4) It has 60 per cent localisation

Instead of directly importing the complete car as CBU unit, Mercedes-Benz has tried to keep the costs as low as possible with localisation. Higher the localisation, lesser the price tag. While the chassis is being imported from China, the doors are imported from Germany. However, the engine is completely assembled in India.

5) Unique Features

The E-Class LWB offers a list of features not seen in this segment before. It has 64-colour ambient lighting, touch-sensitive steering controls, a 23-speaker 3D sound system by Burmester, a touchscreen tablet in the rear and also offers the same infotainment screen as in the S-Class.

6) It offers adaptable air suspension

When it comes to comfort, air suspension is the best suspension you can bet your money on. Apart from the best in segment comfort, the E-Class LWB's air suspension also features a lift mode, which allows you to raise the ground clearance by 15mm. This will certainly come handy to tackle the rough roads in the country.

7) It will go from 0-100kmph in 6.6s

The E-Class LWB is being offered with two engine options, a 3.0-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol. While the petrol mill produces 187PS of power and 300Nm of torque, the 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine offers more power, 262PS/ 620Nm. This enables the diesel version of the E-Class to go from 0-100kmph in 6.6s and with a top speed of 250kmph.

8) Seven-speed automatic transmission is being replaced by nine-speed automatic

While the engines are being carried forward from the outgoing E-Class, the gearbox is completely new. The outgoing, fourth-gen E-Class had a seven-speed automatic transmission. However, both the diesel and petrol version of the E-Class LWB feature a new nine-speed automatic transmission. This would certainly enhance the performance of the new car.

Source: CarDekho