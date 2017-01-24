Eight of 10 most valued cos add Rs.62,998 cr in m-cap

Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs.62,997.73 crore to their market valuations last week, with HDFC and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring TCS and HUL, rest eight companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, SBI and Maruti Suzuki, saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Among the gainers, HDFC's valuation zoomed Rs.22,650.95 crore to Rs.2,84,140.36 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs.19,579.63 crore to Rs.4,58,002.04 crore while that of State Bank of India (SBI) soared Rs 7,639.37 crore to Rs 2,58,270.95 crore.

Infosysadded Rs.4,123.01 crore to reach Rs 2,29,200.62 crore in market capitalisation and ITC also saw an addition of Rs.3,344.5 crore to Rs.3,54,212.97 crore.

The m-cap of Maruti went up by Rs.2,850.12 crore to Rs.2,30,243.91 crore and that of RIL rose by Rs.2,617.65 crore to Rs 5,18,408.04 crore.

ONGC's valuation advanced by Rs.192.5 crore to Rs.2,11,363.38 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS fell by Rs 1,560.15 crore to Rs.4,75,269.75 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) slipped Rs 963.19 crore to Rs 2,49,800.85 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its numero- uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosysand ONGC.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 280.99 points, or 0.87 per cent, while the Nifty gained 99.25 points, or 1 per cent.