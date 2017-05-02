ED files new money laundering case against Noida scam accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a fresh case of money laundering against Anubhav Mittal and his associates in the alleged Rs 3,700 crore Noida online trading scam.



"The agency, on the basis of new facts arising out of its investigation, registered the case against Mittal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," an ED statement said.



The agency alleged that Mittal "misused forged or expired ISO certificates for portraying his company's business as genuine before the public as well as government agencies".



Mittal, owner of Ablaze Info Solutions Limited, was arrested in February on the charge of duping over six lakh investors.



On March 31, in another case filed by the agency, the ED attached Mittal's assets worth around Rs 600 crore.



The ED said more properties acquired through crime money by Mittal and his accomplices are being identified and more attachments are expected soon.



A team of ED officers will also be sent to Luksar Jail in Greater Noida for recording the statement of Anubhav's father Sunil Mittal, the agency said.



The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force had unearthed the scam and arrested Mittal, its CEO Sridhar and technical head Mahesh.



The ED had conducted searches in various cities across Uttar Pradesh after it registered a money laundering case in Lucknow.



Meanwhile, on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an over 35,000-page chargesheet at the Gautam Buddha Nagar district courts against Mittal.