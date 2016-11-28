ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning arrested a manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank for his alleged links with hawala trader Parasmal Lodha and Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon.



Sources in the ED said that the branch manager, Aakash, was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs.25 crore in demonetised notes linked to industrialist J Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon.



On December 23, the Income Tax department also carried out raids at the bank branch here.



Akash, a resident of Haryana, would be produced in a Delhi court on Wednesday afternoon.



Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted at the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.