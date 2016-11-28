  1. Home
ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager

    IANS | New Delhi

    December 28, 2016 | 11:35 AM
(Photo: Getty Images)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning arrested a manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank for his alleged links with hawala trader Parasmal Lodha and Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon.

Sources in the ED said that the branch manager, Aakash, was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs.25 crore in demonetised notes linked to industrialist J Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon.

On December 23, the Income Tax department also carried out raids at the bank branch here.

Akash, a resident of Haryana, would be produced in a Delhi court on Wednesday afternoon. 

Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted at the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.

