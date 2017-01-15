Domestic air passenger traffic up 23% in 2016: DGCA

India's domestic air passenger traffic zoomed by 23.18 per cent in 2016 to 998.88 lakh, official data showed on Tuesday.



"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-December 2016 were 998.88 lakh as against 810.91 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering a growth of 23.18 per cent," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its statistical analysis for last month.



According to the data furnished by the DGCA, domestic air passenger traffic increased by 23.91 per cent during December to 95.52 lakh from 77.09 lakh reported during the corresponding month of last year.



In November 2016, the passenger traffic had risen by 22.45 per cent to 89.66 lakh.