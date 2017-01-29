DLF Noida mall in CBRE list of 22 best global retail projects

Realty major DLF Ltd on Sunday said that its shopping mall in Noida has been included in the CBRE's list of 22 best retail projects globally for creating an environment to attract shoppers and retain them.

In April last year, DLF formally opened its 2 million sq ft shopping mall in Noida, touted as one of the biggest in the country and built at an investment of Rs.1,800 crore.

India's largest realty firm is expecting about Rs.225 crore rental income per year from the mall that houses 330 brands.

"DLF Mall of India has yet again proved its mettle by being included in the elite 22 best retail projects across the globe for Retail and Placemaking in a report released by CBRE," DLF said in a statement.

The CBRE report spotlights 22 international retail projects, including DLF Mall of India, that illustrates the varied ways in which retail owners and occupants are creating unique consumer experiences today, it added.

Global property consultant CBRE selected these elite properties based on their global stature as retail venues that best welcome and retain visitors.

The report defines retail s role in the growing trend of placemaking, as retail centres across the globe strive to create environments that attract shoppers and keep them returning amid the expanding culture of online shopping.

Commenting on this, DLF's CEO (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar said: It has always been our endeavour to build world class projects for our customers that stand a class apart, DLF Mall of India is a testament to our commitment.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice President & Head Premium Malls of DLF Utilities Ltd, said, This has endorsed our brand philosophy which is to create world-class projects that delight our retailers and visitors with versatility, variety and premium quality."