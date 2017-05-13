Delhi Metro to move HC over tribunal order on airport line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday that it will move Delhi High Court against an arbitration tribunal's order asking it to pay Rs 2,950 crore to Delhi Airport Metro Express (DAMEPL) in a case concerning the Delhi airport express line.

"In connection with the Arbitration Award issued on May 11, 2017 regarding the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line, the DMRC has decided to seek legal remedies under the Arbitration Act, 1996 and have decided to file an objection petition before the High Court of Delhi on this matter under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act," said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) had said on Thursday said it has been awarded a compensation worth Rs 2,950 crore by an arbitral tribunal against DMRC.

It said the compensation was awarded to its subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express (DAMEPL) through a unanimous decision of the three-member tribunal which was constituted from a panel nominated by the DMRC.